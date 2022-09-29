PICS: Bride-to-be Richa Chadha shares a glimpse of her Mehendi; Can you spot Ali Fazal's name in it?

After waiting for over two years, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding is all set to take place next month in Mumbai. Pinkvilla earlier exclusively reported that the couple's pre-wedding festivities will commence on September 30 in Delhi and continue for three days. Recently, Richa and Ali jetted off to Delhi for their pre-wedding festivities on Wednesday. Now, the bride-to-be shares a sneak peek of her Mehendi as she kickstarts functions ahead of her wedding with her long-time boyfriend Ali.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Richa shared a glimpse of her Mehendi. The Gangs of Wasseypur actress also showed the Mehendi on her feet and her nail art which featured an evil eye. Richa also paid a tribute to her pet cat Kamli. Earlier today, Ali and Richa shared an audio message on their social media handle confirming their wedding. The note began with these words: "You've reached the voicemail of Richa and Ali."