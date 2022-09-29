PICS: Bride-to-be Richa Chadha shares a glimpse of her Mehendi; Can you spot Ali Fazal's name in it?
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding will take place in Mumbai on October 3.
After waiting for over two years, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding is all set to take place next month in Mumbai. Pinkvilla earlier exclusively reported that the couple's pre-wedding festivities will commence on September 30 in Delhi and continue for three days. Recently, Richa and Ali jetted off to Delhi for their pre-wedding festivities on Wednesday. Now, the bride-to-be shares a sneak peek of her Mehendi as she kickstarts functions ahead of her wedding with her long-time boyfriend Ali.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Richa shared a glimpse of her Mehendi. The Gangs of Wasseypur actress also showed the Mehendi on her feet and her nail art which featured an evil eye. Richa also paid a tribute to her pet cat Kamli. Earlier today, Ali and Richa shared an audio message on their social media handle confirming their wedding. The note began with these words: "You've reached the voicemail of Richa and Ali."
They said, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other and now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love.”
Check it out:
Their wedding will take place in Mumbai and will be an intimate ceremony at a rented bungalow in the first week of October, followed by a grand reception later at a hotel in South Mumbai. Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. Yet again, the duo is also set to reunite onscreen for the third installment of the franchise - Fukrey 3 co-starring featuring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh.
