PICS: Bridesmaid Alia Bhatt’s desi avatars make heads turn at Anushka Ranjan’s wedding; Athiya Shetty REACTS

Anushka Ranjan tied the knot with boyfriend and actor Aditya Seal yesterday, on the 21st of November, 2021, at what can be termed as a lavish wedding bash. It was quite a star-studded affair with many celebrities from the entertainment industry arriving to join the couple in their joy. Among others, Alia Bhatt was quite the show-stealer as she made a perfect bridesmaid for her close friend, Anushka. The Highway actress wowed fans in her several desi avatars. As she shared these pictures on Instagram, Athiya Shetty had a sweet reaction to it.

Last night, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram space and shared a series of pictures showcasing the desi looks that she donned for Anushka Ranjan’s wedding festivities. In the first picture, Alia can be seen donning a pastel yellow and pink lehenga, which she chose for Anushka’s sangeet ceremony. Videos of Alia dancing with Akansha Ranjan, Vaani Kapoor, and others have gone viral on social media. The second picture featured the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress in a gorgeous yellow saree, which she combined with a pink blouse. In the third picture, Alia looked pretty in a bright pink lehenga. Sharing these pictures, Alia captioned the post “It me! #bridalbridesmaid @akansharanjankapoor @anushkaranjan”.

Among other comments from her multitude of fans, actress Athiya Shetty too left a comment below Alia’s post. Her comment read, “Beautyyyy”.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Alia has a number of films lined up including Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings, and, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia will also be seen in the Farhan Akhtar directorial “Jee Le Zaraa”, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

