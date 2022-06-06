PICS: CBI reaches Salman Khan’s residence after he received threats; Actor’s security beefed up

Days after Sidhu Moose Wala’s unfortunate killing in Punjab’s Mansa district had left the nation in a state of shock, Salman Khan made the headlines as he had, reportedly, received a letter threatening him with dire consequences. According to media reports, the threat letter which was found on Sunday read, “Moosa Wale jaisa kar dunga (Will make you like Moose Wala)”, following which an FIR was filed by the Mumbai Police. And now, as per the recent update, CBI official have reached Salman Khan’s residence after his security was increased.

“Maharashtra Home Department strengthens actor Salman Khan's security after a threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan yesterday, June 5,” ANI had tweeted this morning. As the investigation is underway in the matter, the CBI officials were also clicked at Salman Khan’s residence for further probe. For the uninitiated, the threat letter was found on a bench where Salim Khan usually takes a break during his morning walk routine. Meanwhile, cops are also, reportedly, checking the CCTV footage of the area.

Take a look at pics of CBI officials at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman Khan is currently working on the much awaited third installment of Tiger franchise with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. To note, Salman and Katrina will be reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya while Emraan will be seen as the lead antagonist. Besides, he is also working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde. They had begun shooting for the movie in Mumbai in May this year. The movie will also star Aayush Sharma and Shenaaz Gill in key roles.

