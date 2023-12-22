PICS: Comedian Vishnu Kaushal thrilled to work with Shah Rukh Khan and team in Dunki; pens emotional note

Shah Rukh Khan is an actor who has his admirers living in every corner of the globe. Hence, sharing screen time with the megastar is the dream of many. This dream of comedian Vishnu Kaushal recently came true as he was a part of the recently released Dunki. A while ago, he expressed his excitement in a lengthy note.

Vishnu Kaushal pens an emotional note on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

Just like his millions of fans, Shah Rukh Khan was also eagerly waiting for the release of Dunki. As the movie was released worldwide today, on December 21, comedian Vishnu Kaushal, who is a part of the comedy film, penned a heartfelt note.

He also shared glimpses of himself from the movie. In the first picture he can be seen holding the clapboard with the film’s name penned on it. It was followed by visuals of him with SRK from the movie. He also posted a photo with the director Rajkumar Hirani and the name of his character ‘Gulab’ written on a piece of paper stuck on a vanity van.

Take a look at his post:

Advertisement

Sharing the photo album, he wrote, “We, you & I made our little BOLLYWOOD DEBUT with @iamsrk in a @hirani.rajkumar film. WHO WOULD’VE THOUGHT I’D BE WRITING THIS?? This is way beyond my capacity to dream. To be in a movie with @iamsrk @vickykaushal09 @taapsee & @boman_irani is an honour & a privilege. And to you, who’ve cheered for me the loudest or loved me silently, you who’ve been on this 9-year journey with me- no amount of gratitude and affection can express my sheer love for you my dear peaches. This is our win, your win. I have written a couple of jokes as the caption, feel free to add: this wasn’t planned or expected but i am so glad it happened (just like my brother @govinuts) I think i have peaked, don’t expect more from me. @iamsrk sir ke sath movie mein aane ka tareeka thoda cazual hai. Ok enough. Go watch the Dunki and mere 10 min ke role mein raula paa dena theatre mein 🥰🥰 i love you.”

It's being speculated that SRK's Dunki might be able to achieve the Rs 30 crore number on its opening day. For more updates on the movie, follow Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Dunki Review: Rajkumar Hirani spells his magic on a quintessential Shah Rukh Khan film that over-delivers