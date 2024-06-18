PICS: Dad-to-be Ranveer Singh drops new beard look; Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan wants to know THIS

Ranveer Singh enjoys a huge fan following on his social media accounts. Whenever he posts something, they receive a lot of love and attention from his fans.

Likewise today, June 18, he shared a series of his pictures flaunting a new beard look. Apart from his dashing look, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's comment grabbed the fans' eyeballs.

Ira Khan reacts to Ranveer Singh's new beard look

Taking to his Instagram account a while ago, Ranveer Singh dropped several pictures of himself. In the snaps, he looks dashing and soft in his new beard look. He wore a sweatshirt and a trouser and gave different poses to the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Ranveer captioned it with yellow and orange hearts.

Reacting to the actor's new look, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Kha wrote, "How fluffy is that beard!?"

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as he dropped his pictures, fans were quick enough to react to it. One comment read, "That smile hayee." Another fan wrote, "My goodness! Baba in pure softness! I loooove!!" A third fan wrote, "I'M MELTINGGGGG." "Handsome," said a fan. Others were also seen dropping lovely comments.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to embrace parenthood soon

On February 29, 2024, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in a collaborative post on Instagram. Sharing a picture consisting of various baby outfits, the couple captioned it with prayer and nazar amulet emojis. The text inside the picture mentioned that their baby will arrive in September 2024.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work front

The mom-to-be was recently seen in Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover. She will be seen in the sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD and will share the screen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Up next, Deepika also has Rohit Shetty's iconic cop universe Singham Again.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen in Don 3 along with Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Singham Again. Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, it boasts a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Promising an exhilarating cinematic experience, the film will be released in Diwali 2024.

