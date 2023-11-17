PICS: David Beckham relishes Indian cuisine at Sonam Kapoor’s party; actress says ‘It was such a pleasure’

Football legend David Beckham recently graced India with his presence. During his stay, he enjoyed the hospitality of Bollywood actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor at her Mumbai residence. The intimate gathering was attended by not only her family members but also close friends. Newly released photos by the gracious hostess provide a sneak peek into the moments shared during the party, showcasing the athlete immersing himself in Indian culture and savoring the diverse cuisine.

Inside photos from Sonam Kapoor’s party for David Beckham

On Friday, November 17, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share snapshots from the soirée she and her husband, Anand Ahuja, recently hosted in honor of David Beckham. In one enchanting photo, the trio struck a pose amidst floral embellishments. Sonam graced the occasion in a white and red ethnic ensemble, complemented by Anand's dashing green kurta-jacket. Meanwhile, Beckham exuded casual charm in a black t-shirt and pants.

Another image captured Beckham warmly shaking hands with Sonam's father, Anil Kapoor, while a different moment showcased his welcome with a floral bracelet. The football legend also relished Indian cuisine, with Sonam's friend seemingly providing him insights into the delicacies. Sonam shared glimpses of her attire and the captivating decor that adorned the venue.

In the caption, Sonam expressed, “It was such a pleasure showing you a small taste of India @davidbeckham @davidgardner. Hope you loved India as much as India loves you !” Her gratitude extended to her team, acknowledging their efforts in putting together the memorable evening.

Have a look!

Anand Ahuja showers praise on host Sonam Kapoor and extends gratitude to David Beckham

Anand Ahuja shared additional photos from the party, capturing moments of David Beckham deeply engaged in conversation with the guests. He penned a heartfelt note saying, “…the happiness you felt you gave it so freely…’ @sonamkapoor - you’re such an incredible host. … And @davidbeckham @davidgardner @wkchristian you are such kind, respectful and genuine guests - keen to learn and find the right voice to speak to an audience in India that has been following and has been inspired by the pioneer @davidbeckham has become in an navigating the worlds of sport & business in an unprecedented way. I'm sure we will see you again soon here in India.”

David Beckham's visit to India included attending the Cricket World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand. At the stadium, he interacted with several Bollywood stars, including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and others.

