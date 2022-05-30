PICS: Deepika Padukone and celeb saree draper Dolly Jain pose at airport after a successful Cannes stint.

Deepika Padukone had a magnificent and rather fashionable time at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Apart from making India proud by being part of the prestigious Cannes jury, Deepika also made heads turn at the festival with her on-point red carpet looks. From a dreamy bright orange gown to an over-the-top but beautiful white saree, Deepika looked stunning with every look she served.

Throughout Cannes 2022, Deepika wore saree on two occasions. Both the times, Deepika's saree was draped by celebrity saree draper Dolly Jain. With their successful stint at Cannes, Deepika and Dolly Jain were ecstatic about how it all played out on the red carpet.

With Cannes now officially wrapped, Deepika returned to India and so did Dolly Jain. Both the artists travelled back together and Dolly took to Instagram to share a couple of photos with the actress. Captioning it, Dolly wrote, "When you travel with the queen of Airport Looks! #AboutTodayMorning with @deepikapadukone - heading home after repping our nation at @festivaldecannes Her infectious energy always leaves me in awe, she truly is beautiful inside out."

Check it out:

Deepika's Saree Looks at Cannes 2022

Deepika wore saree on two occasions. Once when she kicked off Cannes at the opening ceremony, and the second time at the film festival's closing ceremony. For her first look, Deepika stunned in a black and gold saree which she paired with a strapless sequin blouse.

For the second look, Deepika looked simply breathtaking in a white ruffle saree creation by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla which she donned at the Cannes closing ceremony. Check it out:

Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday. After a much needed break, the actress will resume filming for her projects such as Pathaan and Fighter.

