PICS: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a happy bunch as they return from Bengaluru.

After a nostalgic trip to her home in Bengaluru, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai on Monday morning. The couple were a happy bunch and Deepika Padukone's wide smile was proof enough that the actress had a great time back home. Twinning in white, the husband and wife held hands as they exited the airport Arrivals gate and headed towards their car.

While Ranveer maintained a low profile with a face hood covering him, chunky sunglasses and a beanie, Deepika was completely the opposite. The actress looked radiant in all-white outfit as she wore white pants, a loose white top and paired that with a tan brown sling bag.

She also wore black sunglasses and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. Take a look at Deepika and Ranveer's airport photos:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh had shared some memorable snaps from Deepika's Bengaluru home for his fans and followers on Instagram. From the actress' childhood photo to Prakash Padukone's Badminton picture, click the link below to check it out. Ranveer also indulged in some Bengaluru specialities.

ALSO READ: From food to photos, Ranveer Singh shares precious moments from wife Deepika Padukone's Bangalore home