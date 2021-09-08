PICS: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan & Siddharth Anand snapped as team Fighter meet up in city

and ’s starrer film Fighter has created a lot of buzz among the audience already. They have given many hits individually but this will be the first time both actors will be seen together. Fans are also excited to see them together. Directed and produced by Siddharth, the project is the first aerial action film. The shooting of the action drama is yet to start. The teaser poster is also already released. Today, Siddharth, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika were spotted together for the meeting.

Deepika was looking very beautiful as she was spotted wearing a white sleeveless dress paired with denim and sneaker. She kept her hair tied in a bun style and was also wearing a mask. The actress did not apply much makeup and kept it to minimalistic. And not to miss is her black nail paint. She even waved to the shutterbugs. Hrithik was seen wearing a grey colour T shirt with light colour denim and Siddharth was wearing a blue colour hoodie and jeans.

To note, Siddharth had called Fighter his dream project. He has also directed War which starred Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the lead role.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Sharing the teaser poster on his Instagram handles, Hrithik wrote, “It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand’s first production #Fighter for MARFLIX! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets, to directing me in Bang Bang and War. And now as he turns producer for FIGHTER, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! BOOM! Thank you Sid, for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!”

