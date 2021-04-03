PICS: Deepika Padukone keeps it casual in grey athleisure as she gets papped post shoot of Shakun Batra’s film

Deepika Padukone exuded charm in her casuals as she was spotted while making her way to her car post wrapping up a shoot. Check out her pictures.

The stunning is considered one of the top Bollywood actresses thanks to her impressive body of work. Be it playing a simple next-door girl or portraying a role of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, the Om Shanti Om star has proved her versatility as an actor time and again. The talented star, who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, has a slew of exciting and big budgets films in her kitty. Among them is Shakun Batra’s upcoming yet-to-be-titled film that also has Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

The shooting of the same has been going on in Mumbai over the past few months. Following the same, Deepika is often papped by shutterbugs in the city. Today, the Chennai Express star was spotted post wrapping up the shooting of the film. The actress was clicked by paps while making her way towards her car. In the photos, we can see her donning a grey coloured athleisure that she teamed with white sneakers. She tied her hair in a neat bun and looked pretty. Deepika was also seen wearing a white mask in the pictures.

Check out her pictures below:

Meanwhile, besides this, Deepika will also be seen in Sidharth Anand’s Fighter co-starring . She will also reunite with in his comeback film titled Pathan. This will be her fourth collaboration with SRK after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Deepika is also gearing up for the release of her sports film 83 that has been directed by Kabir Khan.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold as she dresses in hues of blue; Wonders if its ‘summer already’

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×