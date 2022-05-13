PICS: Deepika Padukone makes first appearance as Louis Vuitton House Ambassador in California.

Just days after Deepika Padukone was announced as the Louis Vuitton House Ambassador, the actress made her first official appearance in the US. On 12 May, Deepika walked the red carpet as she attended the Louis Vuitton's 2023 Cruise Show on in San Diego, California.

The actress walked the red carpet in an oversized jacket as she slung the much talked about LV bag on her shoulder. With a top knot, Deepika looked stunning and smart as she opted for tan brown knee-high boots.

On her association with the brand, Deepika had earlier spoken to Vogue India. "I’m a very practical, pragmatic person in reality, but I keep having to pinch myself because I can’t believe this is real. And it speaks to the kind of diversity I hope to see in the future,” Deepika had said in her cover interview.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photos below: