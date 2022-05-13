PICS: Deepika Padukone makes first appearance as Louis Vuitton House Ambassador in California
Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet as she attended the Louis Vuitton's 2023 Cruise Show in San Diego, California.
Just days after Deepika Padukone was announced as the Louis Vuitton House Ambassador, the actress made her first official appearance in the US. On 12 May, Deepika walked the red carpet as she attended the Louis Vuitton's 2023 Cruise Show on in San Diego, California.
The actress walked the red carpet in an oversized jacket as she slung the much talked about LV bag on her shoulder. With a top knot, Deepika looked stunning and smart as she opted for tan brown knee-high boots.
On her association with the brand, Deepika had earlier spoken to Vogue India. "I’m a very practical, pragmatic person in reality, but I keep having to pinch myself because I can’t believe this is real. And it speaks to the kind of diversity I hope to see in the future,” Deepika had said in her cover interview.
Check out Deepika Padukone's photos below:
Apart from making international waves for this association, Deepika was also announced as a Cannes member jury this year. She will soon be heading to Cannes in France for the film festival where she will represent India. The film festival is set to kick off on 16 May and will end on 28 May. As per reports, Deepika is is expected to walk the red carpet on all 10 days.
Meanwhile, Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh reacted to her Cannes jury selection. Speaking to Film Companion, on a light-hearted note, he said, "I was like ‘waah yaar, people want you to be the person who decides which is the better film.’ That’s huge. I mean I thought to myself will I also get such a chance? Will they ever make me a part of a jury. No one has ever invited me, on any jury, that you decide whose performance was better."
Deepika and Ranveer were last seen together in 83. The actress has an interesting lineup of films such as Pathaan, Fighter and The Intern among others.
ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal visit Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant in New York: Home away from home