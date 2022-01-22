PICS: Deepika Padukone redefines hotness in plunging neckline, red dress; Janhvi Kapoor drops a fiery comment

The temperature on Saturday suddenly went up when Deepika Padukone decided to share her full look from the Gehraiyaan trailer launch in a series of photos. And well, the aftermath of it was full of fiery emojis and compliments coming Deepika's way. This also included a special comment from Janhvi Kapoor, who seemed to be mighty impressed by the Gehraiyaan actress' bold look in red. On Thursday, Deepika joined Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and the team of Gehraiyaan to launch the trailer virtually and her look from the event went viral.

Now, on Saturday, Deepika dropped photos from that day on social media and left fans swooning over her red hot look. In the photos, Deepika was seen clad in a red leather dress with a plunging neckline. With it, she opted for bold dark red lips and no accessory look. Her hair was left open and she added matching red pumps to round off her fiery look. Seeing Deepika's photos, Janhvi dropped a fiery emoji in the comments. Other celebs like Masaba Gupta also had a similar reaction.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with Film Companion, Deepika spoke up about Shakun Batra and her experience of working with him. She even revealed that during the shoot, once Shakun made her do 48 takes for a scene. During the Gehraiyaan trailer launch, Deepika had even spoken about the intimate scenes in the film and said that it wasn't easy. However, she praised Shakun's way of handling them.

In Gehraiyaan, Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya along with Dhairya Karwa will be seen. It is directed by Shakun Batra and backed by Karan Johar. The film will be releasing on February 11, 2022, in Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read|Deepika Padukone kisses Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday looks intense in new stills from Gehraiyaan