PICS: Deepika Padukone returns to social media after a break with EPIC expectation vs reality post

Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her workout routine. She has shared a post after a long time. Recently, her wedding unseen pictures also went viral.

Actress was not much active on social media these days. But today she decided to surprise her fans and shared a post to which everyone will relate. Through photos, she showed what expectation vs reality looks like. In the pictures, we can see her clad in black athleisure and doing yoga. In second picture she is seen sleeping.

The picture also gives a view of her gym. While in another picture she is seen dressed in a white crop top with blue jeans. The pretty actress is seen sleeping on the couch. As soon as she shared the post, fans started dropping comments. They were seen sharing heart and fire emojis. The post has already gone viral on social media. To note, the actress enjoys a massive fan following and is loved for her performance. She was last seen in Chhapaak. She had essayed the role of acid victim.

Recently, Deepika and ’s unseen wedding pictures have gone viral on social media currently. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony and took place at Lake Como, Italy. It is worth mentioning here that a limited set of pictures from the wedding was made available by the couple on their social media handles.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in 83 and will be reuniting with her husband. The film is based on cricketer Kapil Dev. She has a lot of films lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in Fighter, The Intern, Pathan, Mahabharat.

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

