PICS: Deepika Padukone’s regal look in black saree will make you reach for one immediately

Deepika Padukone hardly ever fails to impress us. The Bollywood diva has not only won fans’ hearts with her memorable acts on the big screen, but her fashion game has been a constant inspiration as well. Speaking of which, a few moments back, the Padmaavat actress took to her social media space and shared a slew of gorgeous new pictures. Needless to say, Deepika stunned with her sartorial choices yet again as she opted for a stylish ethnic look as her outfit of the day. The actress exuded royalty as she clad a pitch-black saree with her signature grace and panache.

Take a look: