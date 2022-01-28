PICS: Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya & others get spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s residence

The paparazzi spotted some A-listers outside the ace-designer Manish Malhotra’s residence. Actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and filmmaker Karan Johar were spotted inside their cars outside Malhotra’s residence. Director Shakun Batra and Gehraaiyan actor Dhairya Karwa were also spotted by the paparazzi. It seems like they all had a little get-together at Manish Malhotra’s residence. They all were in their casual best. However, they did not stop by to pose for the shutterbugs.

In the photos, Deepika was seen wearing a pink color outfit. Karan opted for a red sweatshirt. Ananya and Sara were also in their casual best. Shakun Batra wore a black outfit and completed his look with a brown jacket. Actor Dhairya Karwa wore a hoodie and looked uber cool. Manish Malhotra also took to his ‘gram to share some pictures from the get-together. He shared photos with Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, and others as well.

Take a look:

In other news, Shakun Batra’s next Gehraaiyan will release on 11 February this year on the OTT platform. The movie stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, and Ananya Panday in lead roles. It also stars Dhairya Karwa in a pivotal role. Ever since its teaser was released, the movie has garnered lots of praise from fans and well-wishers. The movie’s first song, Doobey has also received appreciation from fans.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone: Gave my all to Gehraiyaan- emotionally, mentally and physically