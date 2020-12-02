PICS: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted at Gateway of India as they return post another shoot day

Actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will be next seen in Shakun Batra's next, have been spotted at the Gateway of India while returning from the shoot of the film.

The duo of Shakun Batra's next, and Siddhant Chaturvedi were once again spotted together in Mumbai on Wednesday evening while returning from the shoot of the film. Deepika and Siddhant along with the director Shakun were seen at the Gateway of India. Reportedly, they are currently shooting in Alibag and while returning from there post pack up for the shoot of the film they got clicked by the paps. The film was scheduled to go on the floors in March this year but it got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While Deepika was in a white t-shirt paired with blue denim, Siddhant was seen in a black printed shirt and black pants. All three wore masks as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic. Today, it was their fourth day of the shoot at Alibag. Apart from Deepika and Siddhant, newbie Ananya Panday will also feature in the film in the lead role. Yesterday, the trio was spotted at the Gateway of Indian. Siddhant Chaturvedi has also recently shared a few pictures with Deepika Padukone and actor Dhariya Karwa on his Instagram handle wherein all of them can be seen enjoying a sunset. While sharing the same, he wrote, “Sunset lovers.”

Take a look at the latest pictures of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi here:

During Diwali, Deepika, Ananya and Shakun gathered at Siddhant’s residence as he threw a Diwali bash for the team members of the movie. The team of Shakun Batra’s next had returned from Goa last month after wrapping up the film shoot. Reportedly, due to travel changes amid the ongoing pandemic, they had to pick Goa over Sri Lanka.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

