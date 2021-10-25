PICS: Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold as she dishes out winter fashion goals in bell sleeved sweater

PICS: Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold as she dishes out winter fashion goals in bell sleeved sweater
PICS: Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold as she dishes out winter fashion goals in bell sleeved sweater (Pic Credits: Deepika Padukone/ Instagram)
Lately, Deepika Padukone has been quite active on social media where she treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life every now and then. Apart from impressing fans with her acting mettle on the silver screen, Deepika keeps them engaged and entertained in the virtual world as well. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, the Padmaavat actress took to her Instagram space and posted a few pictures which are sure to steal fans’ hearts yet again. 

In the pictures, Deepika can be seen dishing out some major winter fashion goals as she dons an oversized, light blue knitted sweater with bell sleeves. She looks gorgeous as ever with her makeup being on fleek, and her hair styled in a messy bun. She accessorized her look with a dainty pair of drop earrings and a watch. Sharing the pictures, Deepika wrote a caption that read, “Felt cute, might delete later…”, but we only pray that she doesn’t! 

As soon as she dropped the pictures on the gram, fans swooned over the actress and flooded the comments section with likes and comments. Many dropped red heart and fire emojis. 

Take a look: 

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s 2020 film Chhapaak that saw her in the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor. She is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming sports flick 83 that has been directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan. Besides this, Deepika will also be in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathan. She also has Sidharth Anand’s action thriller Fighter with Hrithik Rohan in her kitty. Apart from that, Deepika will appear in Shakun Batra's untitled film that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Credits: Deepika Padukone/ Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : GORGEOUS DEEPS
REPLY 0 54 minutes ago
Anonymous : Big Picture. WONDERFUL Deepika.
REPLY 0 55 minutes ago
Anonymous : I LIKE, The Big Picture, Deepika!
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : only mr singh thinks wifey DP is cute
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : shes getting awkward day by day. trying to beat Alia as usual competing . all call alia cute so DP hell bent on cute and calling hreself cute lol
REPLY 1 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Omgggg.. Deepika looking so beautiful. Sweaters suits her so much.
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : you are amazingly beautiful queen of your husband's heart, just like your words: ,, favorite cake for your favorite person ,, dear deepu!
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Beautiful outfit, elegant presence Mrs. Singh. AMAZING QUEEN.
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : deepika is ranveer's queen, wife, goddess, boss, etc., and he is truly the real love of her life.
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : a unique ,wonderful and magic this woman wife,lady .
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : DEEPIKA, the most beautiful sindoor only when the one who loves is with you !
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : beautiful daughter,wife,lady
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Mrs. Singh looks brilliant next to the best husband in the world.
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : ranveer's wife, queen deepika, looks good.
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : cute <3
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Beautiful
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Look at The Big Picture. Deepika, the queen of Ranveer's heart.
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Kitni sundar hai ye.
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Prettiest lady Deepika
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : other people must say you are cute ha ha ha
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : acting like cute :P
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : not cute more poser
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : not cute
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : wannabe cute but looking dumb as usual lol
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : overated af . wihtout makeup she looks very ordinary dude
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : fakoooo smile
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : aishwarya rai looks the best in sweaters . DP better stick to designer outfits not suiting for sweaters
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : fake smile
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : lol only makeup
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Gd OK nice
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Bag lady!
REPLY 0 5 hours ago

