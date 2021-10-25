PICS: Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold as she dishes out winter fashion goals in bell sleeved sweater
In the pictures, Deepika can be seen dishing out some major winter fashion goals as she dons an oversized, light blue knitted sweater with bell sleeves. She looks gorgeous as ever with her makeup being on fleek, and her hair styled in a messy bun. She accessorized her look with a dainty pair of drop earrings and a watch. Sharing the pictures, Deepika wrote a caption that read, “Felt cute, might delete later…”, but we only pray that she doesn’t!
As soon as she dropped the pictures on the gram, fans swooned over the actress and flooded the comments section with likes and comments. Many dropped red heart and fire emojis.
Take a look:
On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s 2020 film Chhapaak that saw her in the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor. She is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming sports flick 83 that has been directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan. Besides this, Deepika will also be in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathan. She also has Sidharth Anand’s action thriller Fighter with Hrithik Rohan in her kitty. Apart from that, Deepika will appear in Shakun Batra's untitled film that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone wants fans to choose between her ‘cap or no cap’ look; Ranveer Singh picks THIS one