PICS: Deepika Padukone is a sight to behold as she dishes out winter fashion goals in bell sleeved sweater

Lately, Deepika Padukone has been quite active on social media where she treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life every now and then. Apart from impressing fans with her acting mettle on the silver screen, Deepika keeps them engaged and entertained in the virtual world as well. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, the Padmaavat actress took to her Instagram space and posted a few pictures which are sure to steal fans’ hearts yet again.

In the pictures, Deepika can be seen dishing out some major winter fashion goals as she dons an oversized, light blue knitted sweater with bell sleeves. She looks gorgeous as ever with her makeup being on fleek, and her hair styled in a messy bun. She accessorized her look with a dainty pair of drop earrings and a watch. Sharing the pictures, Deepika wrote a caption that read, “Felt cute, might delete later…”, but we only pray that she doesn’t!

As soon as she dropped the pictures on the gram, fans swooned over the actress and flooded the comments section with likes and comments. Many dropped red heart and fire emojis.