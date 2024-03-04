PICS: Deepika Padukone slays like a queen in red saree at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding; Ranveer Singh has THIS reaction

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar were not just a grand affair; they were indeed one of the biggest pre-wedding festivities we will ever witness. Almost the entire Bollywood industry was present at the bash, and it goes without saying that they served their fans with some of the most stunning looks in these 3 days.

Deepika Padukone, who has been leaving her fans awestruck with her looks since day 1, left everyone jaw-dropped with her last night’s look as well. And not just her fans, but even her husband, Ranveer Singh, could not stop gushing over her looks.

Deepika Padukone’s royal Indian look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone shared some pictures of her from last night’s celebration at Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, and they were breathtaking. The Bajirao Mastani star is a queen in the true sense, and her look says it all. The actress looked gorgeous in a red traditional bandhani saree with golden embellishments and a border. She tied her hair in a bun with floral décor, and her thick winged eyeliner added to the look.

The moment Deepika shared these pictures, fans showered her with love. But the one comment that captured our hearts was the one from her hubby Ranveer Singh. He wrote ‘raha na main phir apne jaisa’ with several red heart emojis. For those who did not realize, these lines are from Ranveer and Deepika’s song Laal Ishq from the film Raam Leela.

Advertisement

Check it out:

Soon-to-be dad Ranveer Singh's joyful statement on expecting his first child with Deepika Padukone

Among several videos doing the rounds on the internet, a video showing power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s endearing chemistry yet again stole the show. In the video, the soon-to-be dad, Ranveer, can be seen sharing his happiness at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. He further gushed over expecting his first child with Deepika Padukone and expressed happiness in Rocky Randhawa style.

Channeling his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s character of Rocky Randhawa, he can be seen saying, “You got the girl of your dreams, and I am glad that I was able to help. It obviously worked because here we are seven years later: Anant aur Radhika ki shaadi ho rahi hai. mera bachcha ho raha hai. Matlab kya hi ho raha hai (Anant and Radhika are getting married; I’m expecting a baby; what is happening?)”

As he walked towards his lady love, Ranveer said, “Hi babes, Rocky Randhawa is on this side. I love you from my last life. You’re the glowing babies... what is the raaz? (What is the secret?) Come let us do some special dance for a beautiful couple,” leaving the actress with a bright smile. The loving husband further escorted Padukone to the stage, and they danced to the song Gallan Goodiyan from the 2015 release, Dil Dhadakne Do.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranveer Singh expresses joy on expecting 1st child with Deepika Padukone in Rocky Randhawa style at Anant-Radhika's sangeet