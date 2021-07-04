PICS: Deepika Padukone spotted on the sets of Pathan as she joins Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone was snapped on Saturday evening on the sets of Pathan as she was making her way to the car. Check out the photos below.

With excitement levels among 's fans at an all-time high, they have been keeping a close eye on the developments. One such fan and social media user, who happens to be on the sets of Pathan, snapped on the film's sets. This confirms that the actress has officially joined Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Pathan's Mumbai schedule.

Deepika was snapped on Saturday evening on the set sof Pathan as she was making her way to the car. Stepping out, the actress kept her look super simple as she was seen wearing a pair of flared pants with a white knitted pullover. The actress kept her hair tied up in a bun and carried an oversized tote bag to keep all her belongings within reach.

"After SRK and John, now Deepika starts shooting for the much-anticipated Pathan. It’s really amazing to see the big superstars of our generation starting to shoot despite the pandemic. It gives out a strong, positive message to the industry and when you have a huge film like Pathan on floors, the industry breathes a fresh lease of life. Deepika will be shooting with Shah Rukh till the schedule wrap of Pathan which should happen in the next 15-20 days," a trade source revealed.

Deepika and SRK’s pairing has always been a blockbuster hit and fans are hoping the same from director Siddharth Anand's ambitious spy action spectacle, Pathan.

As for Deepika's character in Pathan which is under wraps, the source added, "The film, we hear, will see Deepika in a never seen before avatar and we are really excited to see how Siddharth Anand and Aditya Chopra unveil her character. Deepika and SRK have always created magic on the big screen and we can expect nothing less than a full blown masala, visual extravaganza that will pull people back to the theatres."

