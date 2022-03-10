PICS: Deepika Padukone turns muse for a leading magazine, husband Ranveer Singh drops a 'fiery' comment

The power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone certainly know how to keep their social media PDA game strong. DeepVeer is known to leave behind some adorable comments on each other’s posts and leave their fans in complete awe. Recently, Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle and shared a cover picture of a popular magazine featuring her glamorous look. In the photographs, Deepika donned several different looks for the shoot including a shimmery yellow co-ord set, pant-suit, bodycon dress, and a stunning blue shirt with a shimmery skirt.

Sharing the photographs, Deepika said, “From being made to feel like a person of colour for as long as I can remember to making it to the cover of one of the world’s most prominent beauty magazines, it has been an arduous and uphill journey of learning, unlearning, growth and evolution.” The actress’ post quickly grabbed her love Ranveer Singh’s attention who wrote, “Killing it , baby ! scorchin’ it, straight torchin’ it !” Ranveer’s mushy comment garnered thousands of likes. Deepika’s fans also bombarded the post with compliments. One of the fans said, “Definitely the most beautiful woman on the planet,” while another one said, “Awesome”.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. The actress now has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Whereas, Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in 83, has Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

