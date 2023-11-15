PICS: Dia Mirza enjoys jungle safari with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi, son Avyaan Azad Rekhi, and stepdaughter Samaira

Dia Mirza, recognized for her role in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein opposite R. Madhavan, entered into a new chapter of love by marrying Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Avyaan Azad Rekhi, in May 2021. Alongside Avyaan, Dia and Vaibhav joyfully embrace their roles as parents to Samaira, Vaibhav's daughter from his previous marriage to Sunaina Rekhi. Recently, the couple, along with their entire family, embarked on a jungle safari adventure at Corbett National Park.

Dia Mirza and her family embark on a thrilling jungle safari adventure

Dia Mirza recently took to her Instagram stories to share enchanting moments from her family's jungle safari escapade at Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, son Avyaan Azad Rekhi, stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi, as well as her mother Deepa Mirza and mother-in-law Poonam Rekhi also joined in. In the snapshots, the actress can be seen inside the jeep, skillfully capturing the essence of the wilderness with her camera. Dia fondly describes these experiences as the best days of their lives.

Take a look:

The Tumsa Nahin Dekha actress delighted her fans a few days ago by sharing adorable family pictures. The snapshots captured a heartwarming moment as she, her husband, son, and stepdaughter enjoyed the sunset together. The post garnered numerous comments, with one fan expressing, "The sunset view looks absolutely beautiful," and another sending wishes, "Masha Allah, may Allah bless you all for a happy life forever." Even renowned badminton player PV Sindhu joined in, commenting, "Such a beautiful picture."

Check out Dia's Instagram post below:

Dia Mirza's work front

Dia Mirza has recently been actively involved in her professional commitments. She played a significant role in the road drama Dhak Dhak, sharing the screen with Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. The film, which was released on October 13th, received positive critical reviews. However, Taapsee Pannu, who also served as one of the producers, openly expressed her dissatisfaction with the film's promotional approach, particularly the trailer release just three days before the movie premiered. Dhak Dhak is directed by Tarun Dudeja and written by Parijat Joshi and Anvita Dutt.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu shares cutesy VIDEO of husband Karan Singh Grover 'harmonizing on harmonica' with daughter Devi