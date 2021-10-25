PICS: Dia Mirza takes us inside son Avyaan's 'nature inspired' nursery; Don't miss Shabana Azmi's comment

Actress Dia Mirza brightened up our Monday as she shared glimpses from her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi's nature inspired nursery. The actress had welcomed her son with Vaibhavi Rekhi in May 2021. Now, she has dropped a series of photos on social media in which we can see her posing in Avyaan's nursery. She revealed it to be her favourite place to be in her house. The adorable photos showcase Dia posing in front of a wall with paintings of Deer, Tiger, trees and flowers.

Sharing the photos, Dia wrote, "My favourite place in the world these days is Avyaan’s nursery Nature love reflecting with our wall art by @kalakaarihaath." As soon as Dia dropped adorable photos of Avyaan's nursery, comments began dropping in. Shabana Azmi left a sweet comment and teased Dia about who Avyaan looks like. She revealed that Avyaan looked more like his father Vaibhav Rekhi. She wrote, "Avyaan ki tasveeron se to aisa lagta hai ke he is a drop of Vaibhav ! Us mein aapka koi dakhal nahin hai(Seeing Avyaan's photos, it seems he is a drop of Vaibhav. You have no involvement in it.)"

Take a look:

Bipasha Basu and Tara Sharma Saluja were all hearts for Dia's photos as soon as she shared them. Vishal Dadlani also dropped a sweet comment. He wrote, "That's gorgeous!!!! Hugs to all of you! Gotta come visit soon to meet the little toughie!"

It was in July 2021 that Dia shared a special message on social media with the first photo of her son Avyaan and informed that she and Vaibhav became parents on May 14, 2021. However, their son was in the hospital NICU for a few weeks due to premature birth. The actress tied the knot in February 2021 in an intimate ceremony.

