PICS: Dia Mirza’s appreciation post for ‘beautiful women’ Richa Chadha and Amrita Puri is simply wholesome

Dia Mirza is one of the most loved and adored actresses in the industry. Although she is not active in showbiz, she never misses an opportunity to appreciate her friends from the industry. The actress is quite active on social media and frequently offers her unwavering support for actors and close colleagues.

Dia Mirza pens appreciation post for Richa Chadha and Amrita Puri

Taking to Instagram, Dia Mirza shared some pictures with Amrita Puri and Richa Chadha. Alongside the post, Dia penned a heart-touching appreciation post for her close friends. Dia Mirza expressed her admiration for Amrita Puri's ability to pursue her lifelong dream, despite the industry's tendency to prey on insecurity. She praised Amu for making the decision to free herself from fear and remarked that university life never looked better, emphasizing the importance of always remaining a student of life. Dia also noted the extraordinary opportunity Amu had given herself and encouraged her with a heartfelt.

The caption read, "Amu, i am so inspired by your ability to get up and go fulfil your lifelong dream. In an industry that prey’s on insecurity you made the decision to free yourself from fear. University life never looked better, after all, we must always remain students of life. And what an extraordinary opportunity you gave yourself! Go girl!" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Dia Mirza expressed her affection for Richa Chadha and penned, "Richa i have always admired your craft. You are so powerful, authentic and audacious. Heeramandi is just another example of how compelling your screen presence is. I can’t wait to see “Girls will be Girls”. May you revel in all the roles you play in life! Can’t wait to meet baby RiAli."

She concluded with, "And to all the girls here, be you, be true, be kind, laugh out loud and surround yourself with beautiful women and celebrate them! Because we are always better together. "

Have a look at the post here:

Recently, Dia Mirza appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and after that, she shared the screen space with Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in Dhak Dhak. The movie follows the journey of four women who embark on an adventure to reach the highest motorable road in the world. Upon its release, the film received predominantly positive reviews from critics.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dia Mirza says it took Hindi film industry '110 years' to tell a story like Dhak Dhak