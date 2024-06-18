PICS: Did Zaheer Iqbal enjoy bachelor party ahead of his wedding with Sonakshi Sinha? Friends say ‘baby’s getting married’

Sonakshi Sinha and her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal have been in the headlines for the past couple of weeks after the news of their wedding broke. As per the leaked wedding invite doing the rounds, the couple will be getting married on June 23 amidst a private ceremony.

It looks like the lovebirds are gearing up for their big day and have already set in party mode. The Heeramandi actress was seen partying with her girl gang recently. And now we have our hands on some pictures from the Notebook star’s bash with his boy gang.

Zaheer Iqbal celebrates with his boy gang

Taking to his Instagram stories, Zaheer Iqbal dropped pictures from his celebration with his boy gang. It looked like a bachelor party ahead of his wedding with Sonakshi Sinha. The boys looked in party mode and posed for a couple of pictures. The groom-to-be’s smile is proof that he cannot wait to get hitched to his lady love already.

In one of the pictures, we can see the Double XL star posing with his friend, who has captioned it, ‘Baby’s getting married’. Well, with all this happening, the wedding is no more a rumor.

Check it out:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invite goes viral

Just a couple of days ago, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding invite found its way to the internet. It was a one-of-a-kind, quirky invitation. As per the same, their wedding is going to take place on June 23, 2024, at Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant.

The leaked invite also featured a mushy picture of the couple and read, “We’re making it official (finally). The rumors were true.” The guests were also warned against wearing red and are requested to come in formal and festive wear.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding guest list

As per reports in News 18, Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding will be graced by several BTown celebs, including Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharm, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and others.

It is said that Salman Khan has also been invited, but we have to wait and watch if he takes the time to attend his co-star’s wedding or not.

