PICS: Dimple Kapadia attends granddaughter Naomika Saran's graduation ceremony amid enjoying Pathaan's success

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia is currently enjoying the massive success of her recently released film, Pathaan. She was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana. The Siddharth Anand directorial entered the 300-crore club at the domestic box office within a week of its release. Amid enjoying the glorious success, Dimple Kapadia was seen attending her granddaughter Naomika Saran's graduation ceremony.

Naomika Saran is the daughter of Rinke Khanna . She took to Instagram and shared pictures from her graduation ceremony. She was seen posing with her grandmom Dimple and her parents. Naomika also posed with her classmates during her graduation ceremony. In the picture, Dimple looked pretty in an ethnic dress while Naomika also sported a red kurta and white pants. In one of the pictures, Rinke is seen planting a kiss on Naomika's cheek. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Graduated with my favourite people by my side." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, celebs were seen congratulating her. Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, "Congratulations". Her mom Shweta Bachchan too showered love on Naomika. Twinkle Khanna commented, "Love you Naomi. Stunning women." Sonali Bendre too wished Naomika in the comments section. Even fans were seen showering love on Dimple and her granddaughter.

Dimple's daughter Rinke, who was an actress earlier, got married to Sameer Saran in 2003. Their daughter Naomika is quite close to Twinkle and Akshay Kumar's son Aarav. She keeps sharing pictures with Aarav. Recently, their selfie went viral on the Internet. The brother-sister duo looked all things adorable.