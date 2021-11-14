PICS: Disha Patani enjoys a day at beach in a floral dress; Tiger Shroff’s mother reacts

Disha Patani is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She often treats her fans with exercise videos and pictures. However, apart from this the actress also shares her vacation pictures. Well, most of her pictures are clicked at the seaside and it looks like the actress loves beaches a lot. To prove this, she has shared two sets of pictures on her Instagram which has taken the internet by storm. The actress is slaying minimalistic yet stylish attire. Even her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mother also cannot stop herself from appreciating the pictures.

In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a cream coloured floral dress which has print on it. She has left her hair open and not wearing much makeup. Disha usually likes to keep her skin free from makeup and mostly she is being clicked sans makeup. Coming back to the pictures, in the first photo, the actress is seen posing facing towards the sun as it is clicked from the back, and in another, she is seen walking in the sea. It will be wrong to say that Disha is slaying in the attire.

As soon as she posted the pictures, fans started dropping heart-eyed emojis in the comment section. Some even called her doll. But it was Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha’s comment that grabbed attention. She dropped heart emojis. The family is often seen commenting on Disha’s pictures.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Disha was last seen with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was released on the digital platform. She will be next seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The film is the sequel to 'Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story'.

