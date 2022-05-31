PICS: Disha Patani flaunts her toned body in crop top, Malaika Arora looks stylish at the airport

Disha Patani is one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry. The actress often makes headlines for several reasons. Ever since she made her debut in the film industry, the Malang actress has earned a spot in the hearts of Bollywood fans. The actress has been snapped by the paparazzi several times during her various outings. Earlier today, she was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as she jetted off to an undisclosed location. In the photos, Disha was seen flaunting her toned body as she stunned in a crop top and baggy cargo pants. The actress was also seen getting out of the car and posing for the paps as she walked towards the gate.

Apart from Disha Patani, Malaika Arora was also spotted by the shutterbugs today. Malaika is one of the popular divas in the film industry today. The actress enjoys a huge fan following and her social media following is proof of the same. If you follow her, then you may know that she not only gives fitness goals but she also gives style inspiration. In the photos, one can see that the Chaiyya Chaiyya star was seen wearing a white T-shirt and matched it with brown sweatpants. She tied her hair into a ponytail and kept her makeup minimal.

Check out Malaika Arora and Disha Patani's PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will star in Ek Villain Returns, which happens to be the sequel to the 2014 release. It will feature John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead. It is scheduled to release on July 29. Next, the actress also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Whereas, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

