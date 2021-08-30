PICS: Disha Patani gives us a glimpse of her Sunday affair with special friends; Krishna Shroff reacts

Actress often uses her social media handle to give fans a sneak peek into her life. And keeping up with this ritual, she shared a couple of adorable photos with her special friends at home as she spent her Sunday with them. The Malang actress recently was in the headlines as she wrapped up her portions of Ek Villain Returns and shared photos with her team as she announced the same. Post wrapping up the sequel, it seems Disha celebrated with her friends and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff was quick to react.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared the cutest photos with her furry friends Bella and Goku. In the photos, the gorgeous star was seen clad in a blue hoodie with distressed denim jeans and a matching cap. With it, Disha opted for glamorous makeup and left her hair open. As she posed with Bella and Goku, the actress seemed to offer everyone a sneak peek of her Sunday with pets at home. Soon, Tiger's sister Krishna dropped a comment filled with heart eyes emoticons.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film was released on an OTT platform amid the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic. Now, she will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster starring , and Riteish Deshmukh. It will be helmed by Mohit Suri and backed by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. It is slated to release on February 11, 2021. Besides this, Disha also has KTina.

