PICS: Disha Patani raises temperature in her airport look; Actress SPOTTED hugging Tiger Shroff’s mother

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are one of the hottest couples in the Bollywood industry. Although the actors have never spoken openly about their relationship but their sizzling chemistry on and off-screen has been loved by their fans and they think that Disha and Tiger are more than just friends. Well, their constant spottings together and their vacay pics together too hint at their relationship. Today the actress was spotted at the airport and the best part was that she was not alone. The Bharat actress was accompanied by rumoured bae Tiger Shroff’s mother and sister. In fact, we could also see Disha hugging Tiger’s mom.

In the pictures, we can see dressed in casual attire. She looks stunning in this simple yet rocking airport look. She wore a wide-legged light blue denim that was ripped over her knees. The actress paired her denim with a blue coloured hoodie and a matching blue coloured cap. Disha wore a black mask to cover her face. Her cute baby pink coloured sling bag definitely grabbed all our attention. She completed her look with white coloured sneakers. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff walked with her. She too looked her airport look in a black crop top and a pair of pants. What caught all our attention was a picture where Disha could be seen hugging Tiger’s mom who too accompanied both these girls.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Disha was last seen romancing for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and grabbed attention with her performance. As of now, she is working on the much talked about Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie happens to be the sequel of the 2014 release and will also star John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in the lead. Ek Villain Returns is expected to release in February next year.

