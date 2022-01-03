PICS: Disha Patani's ethereal 'mermaid' look in Maldives will surely mesmerise you

Let’s be honest, the best kind of vacations are beach vacations. The calm waves against your feet, sunbathing under the glowing sun, making cute sand castles and oh, how can we forget the delectable seafood - truly, beach vacays are just too good! And well, if you couple all that up with your special person, you get the recipe for a heavenly getaway. Recently speculations suggested that rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani went to the Maldives for a little getaway to kickstart the new year on a positive note. While they came back from their vacation a day before, it seems we will be seeing numerous snaps from their trip gallery for a while - and we are not complaining! Disha shared a beautiful click in the ocean in a ravishing bikini on her Insta on Sunday.

In the pic shared by Disha, she looked absolutely ethereal and stunning. The sparkling ocean and Disha’s peaceful expression complimented each other quite well. She sported a baby pink bikini which flaunted her athletic figure and curves and she looked so beautiful that she could give Aphrodite a run for her money! Disha, don’t worry, you are not losing the title of the nation’s crush anytime soon.

Take a look:

On the work front, it was recently announced that Disha Patani will next star alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in Yodha. The announcement was made by Karan Johar on his social media. The movie is set to have its theatrical release on November 11, 2022.

