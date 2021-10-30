PICS: Diwali begins early for fans as Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan arrives at Mannat after jailtime

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan have finally reached Mannat after the latter was released from jail this moning. Aryan, who had been lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail for over three weeks in connection to the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, was finally released. After being denied bail, the star kid was granted bail on Thursday, along with the two co-accused, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha by the Bombay High Court.

As Shah Rukh Khan returns with his son Aryan, fans rejoice with open hearts outside his residence, Mannat, in Mumbai’s Bandra. Fans, as well as media personnel, can be seen gathered outside to welcome the star home. A banner of 'Stay Strong Aryan Khan' was also seen outside Mannat. The scene looks nothing short of a grand celebration, for Aryan’s much-awaited homecoming. In this sense, it is an early Diwali this year for fans and well-wishers of the Badshah of Bollywood. The area was flocked with media personnel, as they clicked SRK’s car when it arrived home.

Take a look:

On Thursday, the former attorney general of India, Mukul Rohatgi spoke to NDTV and stated that Shah Rukh Khan had tears of joy in his eyes after Bombay HC announced the verdict. He also said the actor was very worried and was ‘just having coffee after coffee’. Yesterday, a report by India Today claimed that Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan had an emotional 'breakdown' on hearing the news about Aryan's bail while SRK received calls from Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty.

Yesterday, the Bombay High Court released Aryan Khan's bail order conditions. According to ANI's tweet, "Bail order of #AryanKhan states that he should present PR bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in like amount. He should not indulge in any similar activities, not try to establish contact with co-accused and should surrender passport before Special Court immediately." On Saturday morning, SRK's bodyguard Ravi walked inside Arthur Road Jail to get Aryan out of jail. As soon as Aryan came out, the star kid was surrounded by media and fans. Apart from Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha also were released today. 

