PICS: Emraan Hashmi steps out for dinner with wife & friend hours after announcing his film ‘Selfiee’

In his career, Emraan Hashmi has impressed critics and fans alike with his choice of films and performances. The actor is a few of those celebrities in B’Town who likes to keep it lowkey on social media and real-life alike. Emraan is not papped too often by the media, however, tonight, was an exception. Hours after announcing his upcoming film, Selfiee, featuring him alongside Akshay Kumar, Emraan was papped in the city as he stepped out with his wife and friend.

A few moments, the media spotted Emraan Hashmi outside a posh restaurant in the Bandra locality of the dream city of Mumbai. The actor was there with his wife Parveen Shahani, and director-friend Kunal Deshmukh. Emraan was seen opting for stylish casuals for his outfit of the night. The actor looked quite dapper in an olive-green sweatshirt, which he combined with a pair of denim pants. Emraan wrapped up his look with a pair of uber-chic sneakers and a mouth mask, as per the safety protocols against Covid-19. The actor acknowledged the paparazzi and waved at the cameras as the media clicked him from a distance.

Take a look:

Earlier today, it was announced that Emraan Hashmi will be starring alongside Akshay Kumar in Raj A Mehta’s upcoming directorial, Selfiee. In fact, it was Pinkvilla, which had first revealed that Akshay Kumar is returning in an edge-of-the-seat-drama by Mehta, with Hashmi in a pivotal role. Selfiee is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster movie, Driving License, and is being helmed by Karan Johar.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi became buddies on sets of Tiger 3 in Turkey & Austria