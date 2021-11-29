PICS: Fans go gaga as Salman Khan visits Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, actor tries his hand at Charkha

Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth hit the theatres last weekend and looks like the actor will continue to promote the film. On Monday, the actor was snapped in Gujarat as he visited the Sabarmati Ashram. Dressed in denims and a green tee, Salman looked fit as ever as he visited one of the many residences of Mahatma Gandhi.

Salman's visit caused a chaos of sorts as several people rushed to the Ashram to get a glimpse of the actor. Salman was surrounded by heavy security as crowds gathered to click a selfie with the actor. Inside the Ashram, things were equally interesting as Salman tried his hand at the Charkha.

The actor was seen sitting on the floor and keenly listening to the demonstration before trying his hand at spinning it. Salman also wrote a message in the guest book. The Radhe actor was swamped by fans as they waved him from afar.

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed on Monday that Salman Khan will continue to promote Antim across various Indian cities to ensure that audiences return to the theatres.

