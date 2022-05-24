PICS: Farah Khan explains why she's never letting go of birthday boy Shirish Kunder; Anil Kapoor & more react

Farah Khan is one of the most loved filmmakers in Bollywood. Her social media is often filled with posts that make all her fans crack up. Her recent reel with Ananya Panday went viral and fans could not stop laughing. Well, we all know she has got a fantastic sense of humor and it was quite evident in her birthday post for hubby Shirish Kunder today. She shared a couple of pictures and revealed why she would never let him go. Many BTown celebs like Chunky Panday, Anil Kapoor, and others reacted in the comments section.

In the first picture that Farah Khan shared, we can see her posing with hubby Shirish Kunder. Both of them make for an adorable and beautiful-looking couple in the picture. In the next picture, we can see Shirish playing the role of a perfect doting father as he plays with their son. In the next picture that Farah posted, we can see Shirish walking with their triplets with their backs facing toward the camera. Sharing these fun pictures, Farah wrote, “Too bad .. i m never letting you go happy birthday @shirishkunder ( pics 2&3 will explain why).” Taking to the comments section, Chunky Panday wrote, ‘Happy Happy birthday my dearest’. Anil Kapoor wrote, ‘Happiest birthday to my dear friend Shirish kunder’. A lot of other celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Huma Qureshi, and others too reacted.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Farah Khan is the Friday special host of the popular TV and OTT show The Khatra Khatra Show. During a fun banter in the show, she revealed that she had a crush on young actress Ananya Panday's father Chunky Panday. Farah further revealed that she befriended Chunky's wife Bhavana Panday, just to work with her husband and then-boyfriend Chunky Panday, in the film Housefull.

