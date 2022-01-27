PICS: Farhan Akhtar pulls off a smart white co ord set as he goes out and about in the city

Farhan Akhtar is one of those performers who has always dazzled audiences with his unwavering commitment and ability to immerse himself in the flesh of each character he portrays. And, after the success of his previous film Toofan, the actor is currently generating news for his next film Mission Frontline with Rohit Shetty. Just recently, the ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actor was spotted as he went on about his day. And mind you, the actor looked absolutely dashing in his stylish outfit!

In the pics where Farhan Akhtar was spotted, he looked gorgeous in a white hoodie and sweats. His yellow tee added a blast of colour to his otherwise monochrome outfit. Add to that a grey bandanna and there you go: a perfect outfit! The actor looked just too handsome and we can’t stop gushing about his look. Recently, it was also revealed that Farhan is all set to start his married life with his sweetheart Shibani Dandekaron 21 February. The couple will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. On February 21, their relationship will take a new turn, as they will take the formal vows to be partners for life,” revealed a source close to the couple.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, apart from Mission Frontline, Farhan is currently prepping for his directorial, Jee Le Zara, which rides on an ensemble for three A-Listers – Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The movie is slated to go on floors in the second half of 2022, as the makers plan to release it sometime next year.

