PICS: Fatima Sana Shaikh makes fans go LOL with fun Duggal Sahab reference from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Fatima Sana Shaikh has been surprising her fans with multiple photo dumps that are as gorgeous as they could get. Her action game is also going strong.

Sometimes, she showcases her ‘nazakat’ by romanticizing a saree, and other times, she hosts her own ‘Chhat gala’ and drops impressive images shot on her terrace. She turned Duggal Sahab from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi a while ago and penned a funny caption for her latest shoot.

Fatima Sana Shaikh impresses fans with her caption game

Fatima Sana Shaikh has cemented her spot as one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. While entertaining the audience with her acting skills, she also makes them go ROFL with her hilarious captions on Instagram.

A while ago, she dropped multiple images of herself, looking like a dream in a plain white short dress. She left her curly hair loose and accessorized her outfit with small silver hoops. With a dramatic eyeliner and minimal makeup, she finished off her look. But as we scrolled through the images, we found a screengrab from the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi featuring Akshay Kumar and Kader Khan.

Sharing the idea behind adding this screenshot in her photo dump, she penned in the captions, “Guess duggal sahab aaj kya bane hain? Slide 3 has the real answer!”

Take a look:

Soon after she dropped the post, actress Dia Mirza stated that she is loving this ‘Chatt Gala’ and the images Fatima had been posting from her terrace. Rhea Chakraborty also thought that she looked lovely in the pictures.

However, one user noticed that she first deleted the post and then edited the caption multiple times. The user commented, “Kaafi mehnat ki hai Aaj iss post ke liye… ek baar delete ki....fir teen baar caption change Kiya” to which she replied, “chori pakdi gaeee.”

Another user opined, “Hahahaha this is so hilarious (rolling on the floor laughing emoji) fatima loved to see this post white definitely suits you.”

Take a look:

On the work front, she was last seen as Indira Gandhi in the biographical war drama film Sam Bahadur. She is currently filming for Ul Jalool Ishq.

