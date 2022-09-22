PICS: For Shanaya Kapoor, Blue is the warmest colour; Bestie Suhana Khan REACTS

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids on the block. Even before becoming a part of the showbiz, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter is no less than a Bollywood diva as she often makes it a point to turn heads with her exquisite fashion sense whenever she appears in public. The star kid has a huge social media fan base and occasionally surprises her fans with beautiful photos and videos. Speaking of which, she recently posted a set of pictures of herself in a glamorous blue dress on Instagram, but what caught our attention was her BFF Suhana Khan's comment on it.

On Wednesday, sharing a few pictures on Instagram, Shanaya wrote, "There is a shade of blue for every girl" with a tongue-out emoji and a blue heart emoji. Her best friend, Suhana Khan, who was soon enough to respond to her post, wrote, "Stunning" with a star-eyed emoji in the post's comments section. Shanaya’s mother and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor and her co-star Neelam Kothari too reacted to her post. While Maheep dropped blue hearts and the evil eye emoji in the comments section, Neelam dropped sparkling heart emojis.