PICS from Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s baby shower with Shamita, Sophie and more in attendance

While Bipasha looked gorgeous in a stylish white gown, Karan looked dapper wearing a dark blue coloured tuxedo that was in line with the theme and dress code of the day. On her special day, Bipasha did not shy away from showcasing her dance moves as well.

Gorgeous mom-to-be Bipasha Basu and hubby Karan Singh Grover on Friday held an intimate baby shower ceremony with only a few guests in attendance. However, the ceremony was no less than a star-studded affair. From Shamita Shetty to VJ Anusha, all high-profile celebrities from Bollywood and the television industry were gracing the occasion. The couple, who will soon embrace parenthood, were seen posing together and cutting cakes with their near and dear ones.

On August 16 this year, Bipasha and Karan revealed that they both are expecting their first child together. In an Instagram post, the couple has written, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to seeso soon, we who once were two will now become three (sic)."

They further added, "A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby Durga Durga (sic)."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are married since April 31, 2016.

Also Read: REVEALED: Bipasha Basu's baby shower to take place tomorrow; Details of theme and invite inside!