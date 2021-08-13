PICS: Gauri Khan leaves for a solo trip; SPOTTED slaying in an oversized jacket at the airport

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, , is one such star wife who is the paparazzi's favourite. The shutterbugs never fail to capture her whenever the diva steps out of her house. Well, Gauri was yet again snapped at the Mumbai airport, leaving for an undisclosed destination and this time, she was travelling solo.

Gauri Khan looked stylish in her floral print maxi dress that had a lacy border at the end of the dress and the same lace attached at the neck. She paired an oversized olive green jacket over this dress. The black belt on this dress and the beige coloured ballerinas looked perfect with her dress. She sported a no-makeup look, covered her face with a mask and tied a neat bun as she headed inside the airport. It is not hidden from anyone that Gauri keeps taking work trips every now and then. Well, this too looks like just another work trip.

Check it out:

Gauri Khan had recently taken to her Instagram and posted a picture from Serbia where her daughter had accompanied her. The mother-daughter posed in front of a church, and both looked super stylish. The star-wife mentioned in her comments that these are the creative benefits she gets as a designer. She gets to explore new destinations and travel.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he is gearing up for his next release, Pathan with and John Abraham. This film will also see a brief cameo of .

