PICS: Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's Dubai vacation is no less than a fairytale

Who doesn’t dream of going on a vacation with their best friends and their mommies? Looks like this dream has come true for new best friends in B-Town Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. And guess who chose to hop on with them on the journey to UAE? It is none other than Shah Rukh Khan's wife and Suhana’s mommy Gauri Khan along with Sanjay Kapoor’s wife and Shanaya’s mommy Maheep Kapoor. All these Kapoors and Khans are busy holidaying in UAE nowadays. Gauri re-shared a story on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing with her friends, including Maheep in the frame.

In the image, one can clearly see Gauri looking confident and classy in a brown short dress with a pair of white sneakers. Maheep also looks stylish in a denim jumpsuit and paired her outfit with comfortable heels. In another picture that surfaced on social media, Suhana Khan can be seen along with her stylist at a beauty salon. In the images, she can be seen in a yellow bodycon dress and paired with a denim jacket. Shanaya too made a style statement in a beige co-ord set and chose to keep her wavy hair open.