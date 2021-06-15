PICS: Geeta Basra lauds Harbhajan Singh on being 'good accomplice' to her girls & nailing surprise baby shower

Actress Geeta Basra is all set to welcome her second child with Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh. The soon-to-be-mom was surprised by her friends from across the globe with a virtual baby shower that was completed with a cute bedroom cake.

Actress Geeta Basra is on cloud nine as she was taken by surprise by her best friends and husband Harbhajan Singh recently when they planned a surprise baby shower for her. The actress and the Indian Cricketer are all set to welcome their second child this July and ahead of it, Geeta's friends got together with Bhajji to plan a special baby shower for her. Now, Geeta has shared inside glimpses from the pretty baby shower and lauded hubby Harbhajan as well as her friends.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Geeta shared several photos from her virtual and surprise baby shower. In the photos, we can see the gorgeous mom-to-be standing in front of a huge wooden frame with letters that spelt the word 'BABY'. She is seen clad in a blue and orange polka dotted dress and her hair was left loose. All around Geeta, balloons of blue and pink colour could be seen. However, the cute bedroom cake, featuring Harbhajan, their daughter Hinaya Heera Plaha and the second child sleeping together with Geeta, stole the show. We could also see Geeta posing with her daughter Hinaya and Harbhajan in one of the pictures.

Take a look:

Sharing the photos, Geeta thanked all her friends for planning the surprise virtually and also lauded Harbhajan for being a 'good accomplice' to her friends. We could also see how all of Geeta's friends connected via virtual call for the baby shower. She wrote, "My girls are the best! What a beautiful and sweetest virtual baby shower surprise! Don’t know what I would do without you all but you all made me feel so special and cheered me up.. during such times it’s when you miss each other the most of not being able to celebrate such moments together and so many special celebrations missed out on.. but you girls really out did yourselves! All sitting across different parts of the world thank God for digital platforms that keep us connected! Thank you my loves and I’m so blessed to have you in my life! and hubby @harbhajan3 well done on being such a good accomplice!."

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the actress was surprised with a virtual baby shower keeping in mind the restrictions. The actress has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. The actress is reportedly set to welcome her second child in July. The couple had tied the knot back in 2015 and welcomed their first child, Hinaya Heer in 2016.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Geeta Basra opens up on prep to welcome her second child, embracing motherhood & Mother’s Day

Credits :Geeta Basra Instagram

Share your comment ×