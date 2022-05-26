PICS: Glam queens Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol attend Karan Johar’s birthday; Aryan Khan looks smart

Karan Johar’s grand birthday bash is quite the star-studded affair. Check out Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, and others’ pictures.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on May 26, 2022 01:14 AM IST  |  13.7K
Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash can rightfully be termed party of the year! The who’s who of B’Town has arrived at the filmmaker’s birthday celebration. Among others, Gauri Khan, and her son Aryan Khan were clicked as they arrived at the party some time back. Moreover, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Shonali Bedrea, Raveena Tandon were other actresses were also papped. 

Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji and others arrive at Karan Johar’s birthday bash:

aryan khan at karan johar's birthday party - 1

aryan khan at karan johar's birthday party - 2

rani mukerji at karan johar's birthday party

gauri khan at karan johar's birthday

