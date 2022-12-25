PICS: Hand-in-hand Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate Christmas by heading to Alibaug in jetty

Lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to dish out couple goals. Be it social media banter or public appearances, the duo is all about love and romance! On the occasion of Christmas, Deepika and Ranveer were clicked in the city. They were seen heading to Alibaug on a jetty. The couple recently bought a plush bungalow in Alibaug which is reportedly worth Rs 22 crore. In August this year, they performed an intimate Griha Pravesh Pooja at the new home with close family in attendance.

In the pictures, Deepika and Ranveer are seen walking hand-in-hand as they head to their ride. Deepika is seen sporting an all-white athleisure while Ranveer is seen donning a black t-shirt and denim jeans. He also wore an English hat to complete his look. The couple was seen flashing their gorgeous smiles as they settled down in the jetty. They even waved at the paparazzi while enjoying their ride during the golden hour. Is the couple set to celebrate New Year at their new house? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Deepika recently made an electrifying cameo in Ranveer's Cirkus. She appeared with him in the song Current Laga Re. Netizens loved watching them together. Though the film hasn't performed well at the box office but the audience has been loving their dance number. The film also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in key roles. The poor storyline of the Rohit Shetty directorial has disappointed the audience.

Work front

Deepika has an interesting lineup of films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is releasing on 25th January 2023. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan and Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn. On the other hand, Ranveer has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. He is also a part of Shankar's next.