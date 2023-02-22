PICS: Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic exude elegance at their Sangeet night, danced their heart out

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s wedding pictures have taken over the Internet. The couple, who had a court marriage in 2020, renewed their vows on Valentine’s Day this year, and had a white wedding in Udaipur. Post the white wedding, the couple also tied the knot again in a traditional Hindu ceremony, which was preceded by pre-wedding festivities such as haldi and mehendi. While we got a sneak peek into their white wedding as well as Hindu wedding through pictures shared by the couple, fans were waiting eagerly for them to drop pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. Well, the couple has now shared dreamy pictures from their Sangeet night and it looks like they danced their heart out. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s share pictures from Sangeet night

For the Sangeet night, Natasa wore a pastel green lehenga with all-white heavy embroidery and cape sleeves which she paired with diamond jewellery as she walked hand-in-hand with her husband Hardik. The latter donned an all-navy blue striped kurta and pyjama which he topped with a heavily embroidered jacket with white detailing. Taking to their Instagram handle, the couple shared a series of pictures from the glamorous night and wrote ‘My dance partner for life.’ In the pictures, we can see Hardik and Natasa holding hands as they entered the venue and they rocked the dance floor. They also posed for some portrait photos and wrapped up with a kiss on the stage. Check out the pictures here

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s pictures from white wedding While sharing a series of pictures from their white wedding, Hardik and Natasa wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.” KL Rahul, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia and others congratulated them.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya twins with son Agastya; Natasa Stankovic flaunts mehendi and dazzles in yellow during Haldi-PICS