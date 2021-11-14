PICS: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reflects back on his films so far as he wraps up shooting for his next

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The star often shares pictures from his personal and professional life on Instagram with his fans. Harsh recently celebrated his birthday and received warm wishes from his family members including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor amongst others. Harsh took to Instagram and announced that he has finished shooting for his upcoming film. In a recent Instagram post, Harsh reflected on his journey so far which includes the four releases that he has thus far including Mirzya, Bhavesh Joshi, AK vs AK, and Spotlight.

Along with the pictures, Harsh wrote in the caption, “Wrapped up my next film today and I’m excited to share more about it in the coming months. As I sit by myself and reflect on the long journey this most recent film has been so far I’m also very grateful and proud of what’s come before. Here’s to being Optimistic about what’s to come and grateful for what I’ve been able to put out there”. Harsh’s last release was Spotlight, an anthology series based on the works of Satyajit Ray. His section in the anthology was directed by Vasan Bala and also starred Radhika Madan in the leading parts.

Take a look:

A few days ago, Harsh took to Instagram and shared some monochromatic pictures from London. Harsh can be seen wearing a Sherlockian overcoat in the mood-based images. Sonam, Anil, and several celebrities took to the comment section and wished him a happy birthday.

