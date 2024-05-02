PICS: Heeramandi's Richa Chadha joins Konkona Sen Sharma, Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza and others for fun girls' gathering
Dia Mirza recently treated us to a sneak peek of her fabulous girls' get-together with Richa Chadha, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, and their other friends, and it's utterly adorable! Don't miss out—take a look for yourself!
Friendship Day might still be a ways off, but who says you have to wait for a special occasion to have a fantastic time with your girl gang? Recently, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shabana Azmi, and others enjoyed a wonderful gathering, filled with laughter and heartfelt conversations. Dia generously shared glimpses of their joyous get-together on her social media platform.
The Bollywood divas relish cherished moments with their girl gang
The recent gathering, featuring Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Sandhya Mridul, and others, is undeniably the most heartwarming sight you'll find on the Internet today. Dia pleasantly surprised her followers by sharing snapshots from their girls' meetup.
The images capture the friends, all impeccably dressed and exuding elegance, joyfully posing together on a sofa. In her caption, Dia wrote, "I want to see you win." She also expressed missing Vidya Balan, Tanvi Azmi, and Shahana Goswami at the fun get-together.
Take a look:
A while back, Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture of a get-together with several actors – Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Richa Chadha, Divya Dutta, and Sandhya Mridul. Taking to Instagram, the veteran actress posted a photo in which they all sat together posing for the camera. All the actors gathered inside a room, sharing smiles for the camera. Shabana occupied a red couch alongside Anil, Sandhya, Konkona, Richa, and Divya, while Dia sat on the floor near Anil.
Various beverages and a food plate adorned the coffee table nearby. Captioning the photo, Shabana wrote, "Who is the fairest of them all ? Throw back picture"
Check it out: