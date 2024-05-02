PICS: Heeramandi's Richa Chadha joins Konkona Sen Sharma, Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza and others for fun girls' gathering

Friendship Day might still be a ways off, but who says you have to wait for a special occasion to have a fantastic time with your girl gang? Recently, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shabana Azmi, and others enjoyed a wonderful gathering, filled with laughter and heartfelt conversations. Dia generously shared glimpses of their joyous get-together on her social media platform.

The Bollywood divas relish cherished moments with their girl gang

The recent gathering, featuring Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Urmila Matondkar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Sandhya Mridul, and others, is undeniably the most heartwarming sight you'll find on the Internet today. Dia pleasantly surprised her followers by sharing snapshots from their girls' meetup.

The images capture the friends, all impeccably dressed and exuding elegance, joyfully posing together on a sofa. In her caption, Dia wrote, "I want to see you win." She also expressed missing Vidya Balan, Tanvi Azmi, and Shahana Goswami at the fun get-together.

Take a look:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

A while back, Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture of a get-together with several actors – Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Richa Chadha, Divya Dutta, and Sandhya Mridul. Taking to Instagram, the veteran actress posted a photo in which they all sat together posing for the camera. All the actors gathered inside a room, sharing smiles for the camera. Shabana occupied a red couch alongside Anil, Sandhya, Konkona, Richa, and Divya, while Dia sat on the floor near Anil.

Advertisement

Various beverages and a food plate adorned the coffee table nearby. Captioning the photo, Shabana wrote, "Who is the fairest of them all ? Throw back picture"

Check it out: