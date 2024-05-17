PICS: Heeramandi's Taha Shah looks oh-so-dreamy in blue suit as he drops Cannes look; fans say, 'Father is fathering'

Taha Shah Badussha has been receiving lots of love and attention after his Tajdar role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He once again won the hearts of fans as he made a striking debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

A while ago, Taha shared some pictures from his Cannes debut, and those made fans go gaga over him.

Taha Shah's Cannes debut pictures are all things dreamy

On May 17, taking to his Instagram account, Taha Shah shared three pictures from his Cannes debut. The actor made everyone fall in love with him once again with this look as he donned an ocean blue suit paired with black pants. He accessorized with rings having different shades of blue and also wore sunglasses.

Sharing the pictures, he captioned it, "Feeling blue never looked so good under the Cannes sun"

Have a look:

Reacting to his post, one fan wrote, "Ekbar dekh lijiye... reply bhi de dijiyeee" Another one commented, "FATHER IS FATHERING" A third fan wrote, "I swear everything looks so good on you even the little details like ur rings and ur bracelets everything looks perfect" "ITS INCREDIBLY HOT IN CANNES SO WHY YOU MAKE IT MORE HOTTER," read a fourth comment.

Another user admired every detail of Taha's looks and wrote, "U Look So Cuteeeeeee n so perfect in this outfitttttt actually each n every thing is perfect that Cuteeeee Lil curly hair, that smile, that dimple, that style, that aura, that attitude,that poses,omggggggg each n every thing is perfect n perfect!! how u could be so perfect n Cuteeeeeee??"

Taha Shah on his Cannes debut

During the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the actor opened up about what he faced in getting roles, referring to it as the "circle of life." He told Brut India, "I remember bout 10 years ago, I chased him out of a hotel. He was about to get in his car and I was like, 'Sir please, please I just want to work with you give me, just give me one chance.' And he just looked at me and sat in his car."

The Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar actor said, "Finally, circle of life, he comes back and he actually takes me on as his lead character. It's nothing short of a blessing and it's all thanks to God.”

The actor shared, "French people know me. French people go like 'Tajdar?'. So I believe that it (Heeramandi) has gone global and for me as an actor who has been working for the last 14 years, I believe a little bit of recognition is always an encouragement and I am getting so much." Taha Shah further added that he is grateful and humbled to receive such an opportunity.

