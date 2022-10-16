PICS- Hema Malini celebrates her 74th birthday with Dharmendra: Always lovely to be with him

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini is celebrating her birthday today. Her fans, family members and friends from the industry have flooded social media with lovely wishes. The actress was seen ringing in her special day with her husband and actor Dharmendra. She took to social media and dropped romantic pictures with him. Hema and Dharmendra's pictures

In the pictures, Dharmendra is seen holding Hema close as they pose for the camera. He has donned a peach-coloured shirt with brown pants. On the other hand, Dream Girl is seen wearing a gorgeous pink floral saree with traditional jewellery. Both of them are all smiles in the pictures. Sharing the pictures with fans, Hema wrote, "Always feel blessed with Dharam ji beside me on my birthday. Our love and special bond only get strengthened each year." Have a look:



Hema also offered a glimpse of her visit to the Iskcon temple in Juhu. She started her special day on a positive note. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Started my day with blessings from Shri Krishna and Radhey Maa on my birthday at @harekrishnaland. Thank you to all my well wishers for showering love and blessings on my birthday. Radhey Radhey."



Esha Deol's special wish Esha Deol dropped adorable pictures with the birthday girl and penned a beautiful note for her. She wrote, "Happy birthday mamma. May god bless you with the best of health and lots of happiness . I am always by your side. love you."

