PICS: Hema Malini performs Ramayan at Ayodhya in honour of Shri Rambhadracharya’s 75th birthday

Hema Malini, known for her excellence in acting and dance, has undergone formal training and frequently showcases her dance skills at different events, particularly in Ayodhya. The seasoned actress recently traveled to Ayodhya for a unique performance. She participated in a ballet dedicated to Shri Rambhadracharya on his 75th birthday.

Hema Malini reveals she performed Ramayan at Ayodhya in honour of Shri Rambhadracharya’s 75th birthday

Today, on January 19, veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini took to her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to share that she recently went to Ayodhya for a for a special performance. She participated in a ballet organized to celebrate the 75th birthday of Shri Rambhadracharya.

Hema portrayed the role of Sita in the particular performance. She appeared beautiful in a traditional outfit blending orange and red colors. Complemented by accessories from that era, her overall appearance exuded grace, evident in the pictures.

Sharing pictures from her performance, she wrote, “Tulsi Peetadishwar (Chitrakoot jagat guru) Shri Rambhadracharya ji celebrated his 75th birthday in Ayodhya as Amrit Mahotsav on Jan 17 . I had the good fortune to perform Ramayan, in which I essayed the role of Ram’s Sita,” and added a folded hands emoji.

She also shared some more pictures in another post and wrote, “More photos from the ballet.”

Hema Malini’s earlier message on performing Ramayana ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

In a video posted by ANI, Indian actress and politician Hema Malini shared a message, stating, ‘Jai Shri Ram. Mai pehli baar Ayodhya aa rahi hun aur woh bhi uss waqt jab Ram Lalla ke mandir ka udghatan hone ja raha hai, jiska kayi saalon se logon ko intezaar tha (I am coming to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the pran pratishtha of Ram Temple for which people were waiting for years).”

She also mentioned that, during this special event, she and her team will be presenting a dance drama inspired by the Ramayana on January 17, 2024, at 7 p.m. in Ayodhya.

Film industry celebrities invited for Ram Mandir consecration

The notable occasion on January 22, commemorating the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, has drawn interest as invitations have been sent out to various prominent figures and dignitaries, including celebrities from the entertainment sector. Recently, pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor receiving the formal invitation caused a stir on the internet.

Pinkvilla had earlier provided exclusive information about the extensive guest list for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Renowned actors like Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, Prabhas, and Yash are anticipated to be present.

Moreover, accomplished filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, and Rohit Shetty may attend the event. The list of attendees is further enriched with prominent figures like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, and Rishab Shetty, enhancing the magnificence of the occasion.

More details about Shri Ram Mandir inauguration

According to various sources, the initiation of the construction work for the revered temple is scheduled for January 22, 2024. This important occasion, signifying the placement of the idol of Ram Lalla on the temple premises, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The grand inauguration will begin with a series of religious rituals commencing on January 16. Around 7000 guests, including 4000 ascetics and revered figures from various regions of the country, have been invited to participate in this sacred occasion.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir committee, under the guidance of the Ram Mandir Trust, has implemented several measures to ensure the smooth execution of the opening ceremony. It has also been revealed that devotees entering the temple premises will get a chance to have a distant view of Lord Ram Lalla from a distance of 320 feet. Visitors will be able to visit Kuber Tila and the Yatri Facilitation Centre. The inauguration will witness the exclusive involvement of the current priests dedicated to Ram Lalla in the service and worship.

