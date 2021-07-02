PICS: Here’s how Kangana Ranaut spent time in Amsterdam; Receives a warm welcome from team Dhaakad in Budapest

Kangana Ranaut reached Budapest after a six-hour-long halt at Amsterdam airport to begin shooting for her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’. She received a warm welcome from the team. Scroll to see.

reached Budapest to begin shooting for her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’. She left Mumbai last night to join the cast and crew in Budapest. The team gave her a warm welcome as she arrived. On her way to Budapest, Kangana had a six-hour-long halt in Amsterdam. The ‘Queen’ star spent her time there in the best possible way. She dropped a picture of her on Instagram, where she was seen busy selecting flowers. “Six hours halt at Amsterdam airport,” the actress wrote along with the picture. In the photograph, Kangana donned a yellow dress with a hot pink overcoat and matching bag.

Before jetting off, she also received a special copy of her friend Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming book ‘Mapping Love’. Kangana penned a note for the author and thanked him. She also urged her fans to pre-order the book. As soon as Kangana landed in Budapest, she received a sweet treat from the team Dhaakad. Thanking the crew, she also posted a picture of the beautiful setup. “Lovely to be here with you all,” she wrote.

Click HERE to see

Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni in her upcoming movie ‘Dhaakad’, opposite Arjun Rampal who will be essaying the role of the antagonist. The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Apart from this, Kangana has quite a few films coming up including ‘Thalaivi’ where she will be seen as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami and other actors. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. She will also appear in ‘Tejas’.

